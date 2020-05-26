Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Reveals What's in Her Bag

The Bachelor's Madison Prewett is giving fans a sneak peek into what's in her beauty bag. See the items she can't live without.

May 26, 2020
E-comm: Madison Prewett Beauty BagABC/Maarten de Boer

If you ask Madison Prewett, beauty is so much more than one's looks. 

After becoming a fan-favorite on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, the former reality TV star stepped away from the Hollywood lights to spend time with family and friends in Alabama. 

But lucky for us, the Bachelor Nation member took some time to talk about beauty—both inside and out.

"I feel most beautiful when I do beautiful. I can spend all day doing my hair and makeup, but at the end of the day, I feel my best and most beautiful when I've taken care of myself and invested in myself well and when I've encouraged or helped someone else," Madison shared with E! News. "Beauty isn't just looks—it's beyond that. To me, beauty is within and then what you do with it, that makes you beautiful."

Take a peek inside Madison's bag to see some of the items that give her a little extra sparkle and shine during the day.

Iconic London Lip Plumping Gloss

Looking for a non-sticky gloss with plumping power? Madison has a recommendation! The high-shine formula is a favorite for the beauty lover. Plus, it's 100% vegan and cruelty free.

$26
Ulta

Portable Charger

Let's face it: Nobody likes having a low battery on their cell phone or favorite electronic device. Madison recommends a portable charger and we love anything from HALO. 

$44
QVC

Burt's Bees Chapstick

With summer right around the corner, it's more important than ever to keep your lips hydrated. Burt's Bees products promise to nourish and make your lips feel luxurious. 

$11
Ulta

Clif Bars

Before you eat that cookie or bag of chips, perhaps consider these healthy energy bars that Madison keeps in her purse. From crunchy peanut butter and blueberry crisp to white chocolate macadamia nut  and cool mint chocolate, there's a flavor for everyone. 

$19
Amazon

Mini Hair Brush

Ladies, you never know when a hair brush may be needed during the day. Madison often has one in her bag and we love the affordable (and small) detangling brushes from Tangle Teezer. 

$12
Ulta

SmartSweets

Good news: You don't have to feel guilty about eating candy with this treat. Madison admits to keeping a few SmartSweets in her bag when she's running around. 

$34
Amazon

Tarte Touch Up Powder

This pressed powder helps set makeup and control shine. Plus, Tarte's product helps keep skin hydrated and beautifully balanced. 

$34
Tarte

Orbitz Gum

Dirty mouth? Clean it up with one of Orbitz's signature gum flavors. If you're out of luck, Madison also recommends 5 gum

$20
Amazon

MAC Lipstick

This long-wearing formula features intense color payoff and a zero-shine matte finish. When using this MAC product, Madison raves about the whirl shade. 

$19
Ulta

Speaking of Bachelor Nation, see the bathing suits so many contestants love wearing during the summer. 

