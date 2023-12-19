How Ariana Madix Influenced Raquel Leviss' Decision to Leave Vanderpump Rules

Watch : Raquel Leviss Blocks Tom Sandoval on Her 29th Birthday

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss has new rules.

One? Exiting Vanderpump Rules ahead of its upcoming 11th season. And as Raquel—whose headline-making affair with costar Tom Sandoval culminated in an explosive season 10 reunion—revealed, part of the reason behind her decision to walk away from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff was former costar Ariana Madix.

"I could only imagine the pain I would cause by filming in the same environment with Ariana," the 29-year-old explained in a Dec. 18 preview for her upcoming Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "Being involved with somebody's boyfriend while they're still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful as it is."

The Bravo alum went on to compare her affair with Tom—who was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana at the time—to her previous break up with ex-fiancé James Kennedy the year prior.

"Then to continue working with these people," she added. "And seeing the person that you loved so much and you thought they loved you just as much as you loved them, be conversing with this other person, it would just be so catastrophic, and I didn't want to do that to Ariana. I didn't want to put her in that position."