How Ariana Madix Influenced Raquel Leviss' Decision to Leave Vanderpump Rules

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss has new rules.
One? Exiting Vanderpump Rules ahead of its upcoming 11th season. And as Raquel—whose headline-making affair with costar Tom Sandoval culminated in an explosive season 10 reunion—revealed, part of the reason behind her decision to walk away from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff was former costar Ariana Madix.
"I could only imagine the pain I would cause by filming in the same environment with Ariana," the 29-year-old explained in a Dec. 18 preview for her upcoming Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "Being involved with somebody's boyfriend while they're still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful as it is."
The Bravo alum went on to compare her affair with Tom—who was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana at the time—to her previous break up with ex-fiancé James Kennedy the year prior.
"Then to continue working with these people," she added. "And seeing the person that you loved so much and you thought they loved you just as much as you loved them, be conversing with this other person, it would just be so catastrophic, and I didn't want to do that to Ariana. I didn't want to put her in that position."
In fact, it's that very reason she regrets returning to film season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, sharing how difficult it was to see James move on with girlfriend Ally Lewber.
"Looking back at that season, I was at my lowest of lows," she continued. "Filming Vanderpump Rules after breaking off an engagement with James, that was my first mistake, because I should've taken the time to heal and find a therapist."
As for how she's been healing since Scandoval? While she hasn't heard from her former castmates, Raquel finally cut ties with Tom, and has begun to "gain some clarity" on the situation.
"This is not an excuse, but I was not in a good mental space," she said of their months-long affair. "It was a hard process to completely cut him out of my life."
The television personality is also taking accountability for her actions.
"It's really embarrassing," she admitted. "But I see a girl who is going through pain and doesn't have the right tools to tackle it, and she's coping in the way that she feels like her needs are being met."
Rachel's new podcast will officially debut Jan. 8, with the former beauty queen promising to share the "good, bad, and ugly" parts of her story. Until then, read on for a recap of Scandoval.