15 Celeb-Approved White Elephant Gifts Under $30 From Amazon That Will Steal The Show

We're less than a week away from Christmas, which means we're wrapping up presents, making preparations for holiday dinners, or perhaps packing our bags to visit our loved one. Side note: airports are kind of (really) chaotic right now, so if you're planning to travel by plane, here's how you can 1.) get to your gate on time, 2.) avoid checking a bag, and 3.) stay sane through it all. But back to the topic at hand, what we're trying to say is that we know how hectic this particular period of the holiday season is, and it's easy for things to slip through the cracks.
Namely, in the lengthy process of finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones, you may have forgotten to also grab a universally-appealing gift for that white elephant game you have lined up on your social calendar. In a way, it may be harder to shop for a white elephant gift that's sure to please anyone who is lucky enough to choose it and make others want to steal it. It has to be the perfect blend of entertaining, thoughtful, and practical — & of course, it has to be budget-friendly. In order to find a gift that checks off all these boxes, we've enlisted the help of our fave stars who know a thing or two about stealing the show. We've rounded up the best celeb-approved picks from Amazon that are under $30, with recommendations from Bretman Rock, Ayesha Curry, Kris Jenner, Drew Barrymore, Tyler Cameron & more.
These gift picks will make you the star of holiday festivities — so let's get shopping!
Ovellic Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone with LED Lights
Ayesha Curry
When it comes to a playful and fun gift, particularly for a white elephant party, Ayesha's pick is a karaoke mic, which she says "is always a hit."
This Bluetooth karaoke microphone has 7,100+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's available in 21 different colors. Plus, it lights up!
UBeesize Selfie Stick Tripod
Bobby Berk
"I have a gift that everyone will be fighting over! This extendable tripod stand is a super versatile way to take selfies and shoot video wherever you are. It's sturdy, has a Bluetooth remote and extends from 17 to 51 inches. It will be the new travel must pack, for whoever is lucky enough to get it!"
Lucky, indeed, because this tripod is widely loved by Amazon shoppers, with 64,000+ five-star reviews.
CQ Acrylic 8x10 Glass Picture Frame - Pack of 2
Nina Dobrev
"I love a cool set of picture frames, which can be a chic add to anyone's personal décor," Nina notes.
These two-pack frame sets come in six sizes and have 2,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Obliviscar Changeable Felt Letter Board with Letters
Julianne Hough
According to Julianne, a white elephant gift that's sure to please is "a cute personalized sign to use when entertaining year-round."
This felt letter board kit with 7,700+ five-star Amazon reviews comes in an array of shapes, sizes, colors, and designs. Each set also comes with 725 letters and symbols that are pre-cut and pre-sorted.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask - 24 Pairs
Tyler Cameron
According to Tyler, Grace & Stella eye masks are a great gift pick because "these kind of wake you up in the morning. It's a great way to feel energized like you got a caffeine kick, but without the coffee. They have a nice, cooling sensation that wakes me up. I love them. They are especially great after a night out or whenever you might get a little puffy."
These under-eye gels come in three colors and have 13,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Voluspa French Cade Lavender
Naomi Osaka
"Candles have always been one of my go-to gifts. Lately, I've been loving the scents from Voluspa — their packaging makes them more elevated without breaking the bank."
This French Cade Lavender scent is one that's sure to please anyone, and it earns bonus points for the gorgeous, embossed glass container with intricate detailing that helps keeps the candle dust-free when not in use.
Modern Mixology Mixology Bartender Kit - 8 Pieces
Kris Jenner
For a white elephant gift, Kris would go with "a Mixology Bartender Kit." She adds, "I love this cocktail set because it's pretty to display, and fun to use. Throw in your favorite bottle (818 Tequila...wink) and you've got the perfect package."
This set has a martini shaker, jigger, strainer, mixing spoon, ice tongs, a bottle opener, and recipe cards. It's available in three different color schemes, and it has 8,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Justine Skye
According to Justine, "A lip mask is a nice gift, especially in the winter. I love Laneige."
And it's not just Justine who loves this internet-viral lip sleeping mask — with 29,500+ five-star Amazon reviews, this mask is a white elephant gift that everyone will be scrambling to steal.
ThermoFlask Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Bretman Rock
For a white elephant gift that's as practical as it is chic, Bretman recommends, "Definitely a ThermoFlask! It keeps your cold cold and your hot hot. It is a trusted gift that everyone needs, plus it isn't too pricey."
The double-wall, vacuum-insulated bottle is available in five colors and five options, and it's earned 37,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon so far.
Megababe Butt & Body Acne Mask
Drew Barrymore
This butt & body acne mask is a fun white elephant gift that'll earn some laughs but is actually surprisingly practical. As Drew puts it, "There's really no better time than a night in for a mask like this. Bottoms up!"
Tsrarey Sunset Lamp Projector
Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie's pick for a White Elephant gift exchange? A sunset projection lamp!
She says, "These are kind of like modern-day lava lamps. I have two in my bedroom, and I always use them when I'm making content. They're super vibe-y!"
Starbucks Gift Card $25
Michael Strahan
According to Michael, a reliable white elephant gift is "a Starbucks gift card." He adds, "Who doesn't need a coffee during the holiday season?"
We 100% agree.
Taouzi Beaded Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap - 6 Pieces
Lana Condor
For a gift that's equally cute and useful, Lana says, "One gift I've received that I get so much use out of is one of those beaded phone chains/charms. They are so cute and come in all different designs. I use it every day and it's so convenient - I haven't dropped my phone since!"
W&P Craft Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit
Lo Bosworth
According to Lo, "You can't go wrong with a Craft Cocktail kit from W&P. They're a little bit silly, just how a white elephant gift should be, but they are also practical for anyone traveling."
Mantova Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil Variety Pack
Emma Chamberlain
If you've ever wondered what Emma would bring to a white elephant party, we have the answer.
"Who doesn't love fancy olive oil?" Emma asks. "Infused olive oils are a gift anyone can enjoy — even those who aren't experienced chefs. They add a little extra flavor to any dish, and look beautiful on your kitchen counter."
If you're looking for more celeb-inspired gift ideas from Amazon, check out Hailee Steinfeld's pitch-perfect picks that are sure to hit the right note with everyone on your list!