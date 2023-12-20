15 Celeb-Approved White Elephant Gifts Under $30 From Amazon That Will Steal The Show

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're less than a week away from Christmas, which means we're wrapping up presents, making preparations for holiday dinners, or perhaps packing our bags to visit our loved one. Side note: airports are kind of (really) chaotic right now, so if you're planning to travel by plane, here's how you can 1.) get to your gate on time, 2.) avoid checking a bag, and 3.) stay sane through it all. But back to the topic at hand, what we're trying to say is that we know how hectic this particular period of the holiday season is, and it's easy for things to slip through the cracks.

Namely, in the lengthy process of finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones, you may have forgotten to also grab a universally-appealing gift for that white elephant game you have lined up on your social calendar. In a way, it may be harder to shop for a white elephant gift that's sure to please anyone who is lucky enough to choose it and make others want to steal it. It has to be the perfect blend of entertaining, thoughtful, and practical — & of course, it has to be budget-friendly. In order to find a gift that checks off all these boxes, we've enlisted the help of our fave stars who know a thing or two about stealing the show. We've rounded up the best celeb-approved picks from Amazon that are under $30, with recommendations from Bretman Rock, Ayesha Curry, Kris Jenner, Drew Barrymore, Tyler Cameron & more.

These gift picks will make you the star of holiday festivities — so let's get shopping!