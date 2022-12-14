NFL Icon Michael Strahan Shares His Game-Winning Holiday Gift Picks

We interviewed Michael Strahan because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from Michael's Men's Wearhouse clothing line and his skincare brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For Michael Strahan, this time of year is all about quality time with his favorite people. The Good Morning America host remarked, "I love the holidays because of how much time I get to spend at home with my family and my dog, Enzo. Those are the best memories." The NFL alum shared his holiday gift guide with E! shoppers, with some picks inspired by his four children.

In addition to buying gifts from skincare brand, Michael Strahan Daily Defense, or his Men's Wearhouse line, Michael advises shoppers, "Don't focus on what something costs, focus on the meaning. People like to feel like you took the time to think about them."

Here are some of Michael's thoughtful gift picks just in time for the holidays.