Eva Mendes’ Sweet Support for Ryan Gosling Is Kenough

Ryan Gosling is more than just Ken in Eva Mendes' eyes.

The Hitch star embraced the kenergy and showed support for her partner as he prepares to release the Christmas version of the 2023 Barbie song "I'm Just Ken."

Eva shared a teaser clip of the festive track on Dec. 18, writing on Instagram, "Ken not wait for this."

The new project "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)" drops Dec. 20.

The post is further proof that Eva knows her man is totally fantastic. In fact, before the Barbie movie had even come out, the 49-year-old was already its No. 1 fan, wearing a T-shirt in May that read, "Barbie 2023" and "Ryan Gosling as Ken."

And the La La Land star actor has shown the love right back, hitting the red carpet at Barbie's Los Angeles premiere in July while rocking an "E" necklace in honor of the actress.