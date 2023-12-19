Eva Mendes’ Sweet Support for Ryan Gosling Is Kenough

Ryan Gosling is more than just Ken in Eva Mendes' eyes.
The Hitch star embraced the kenergy and showed support for her partner as he prepares to release the Christmas version of the 2023 Barbie song "I'm Just Ken."
Eva shared a teaser clip of the festive track on Dec. 18, writing on Instagram, "Ken not wait for this."
The new project "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)" drops Dec. 20.
The post is further proof that Eva knows her man is totally fantastic. In fact, before the Barbie movie had even come out, the 49-year-old was already its No. 1 fan, wearing a T-shirt in May that read, "Barbie 2023" and "Ryan Gosling as Ken."
And the La La Land star actor has shown the love right back, hitting the red carpet at Barbie's Los Angeles premiere in July while rocking an "E" necklace in honor of the actress.
The subtle signs of affection are how the couple—who share Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7—keep their private life just that.
In April, Eva explained on Instagram that when it comes to public photo ops, "We don't do those things together." She said she's simply "not comfortable" with red carpet moments because she doesn't have interest in "exposing our very private life that we value."
It was a decision she's stuck with since taking a partial social media break in 2021.
"I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family," she wrote in February of that year. "My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media."
And their kids certainly don't have access to the Internet just yet.
"It's too dangerous," Eva noted in August. "Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc..) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."
Click here for a deep dive into their crazy, stupid love story.
And keep reading to see stars who almost joined Ryan in the Barbie movie.