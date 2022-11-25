Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged

Watch : Ben Platt EXCITED for Star-Studded Grammys 2022 Performance

Dear Evan Hansen,

Have you heard the news? Ben Platt, 29, and Noah Galvin, 28, are engaged! The couple shared the announcement on Instagram Nov. 25.

"He agreed to hang out forever," Ben captioned pictures from the proposal, which took place on a rooftop decorated with flowers and candles at the Laser Wolf restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

And Noah didn't just say yes. "I said yeehaw," he recalled in his own post, "and then cried for like 7 hours."

Ben popped the question with a Grace Lee ring, which appeared to feature a center diamond surrounded by two emeralds on a gold band.

After seeing their posts, several of Ben and Noah's celebrity pals sent along congratulatory messages. "I AM SO HAPPY AND HAVEN'T STOPPED CRYING," Beanie Feldstein wrote in the comments. Added Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mazel Mazel!"

As fans may recall, Noah took over the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen after Ben left the Tony Award-winning musical in 2017. They developed a friendship and later formed a romantic connection.