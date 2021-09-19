Bowen Yang Spills the Details on His Instantly Iconic 2021 Emmys Heels

Watch : Bowen Yang Reveals His Dream "SNL" Host at 2021 Emmys

Emmy nominee Bowen Yang wore a stunning pair of silver heeled boots on the 2021 Emmys red carpet, catching the attention of viewers at home. On Twitter, people were absolutely buzzing about the fashion moment with one user tweeting, "It's all about bowen yang and his boots."

The Saturday Night Live star told E! correspondent Karamo all about his outfit, revealing that

He went on to share his tips for success. The contestant said that he's not a big believer in waiting for the "right time," he just goes for it.

"I feel like it's one of those things you just do it and you build the net as you fall and you feel the wings as you fly," he explained, adding that he took the leap after graduating from college. "I wasn't sure what I was doing, then I just did it and, like, had my fingers crossed."

He added, "I was lucky it worked out."

His determination and belief that everything will work out for the best has clearly served him well. Bowen is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on NBC's Saturday Night Live.