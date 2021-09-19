Bowen Yang Spills the Details on His Instantly Iconic 2021 Emmys Heels

If you're waiting for a sign to buy the shoes, this is it.
Emmy nominee Bowen Yang wore a stunning pair of silver heeled boots on the 2021 Emmys red carpet, catching the attention of viewers at home. On Twitter, people were absolutely buzzing about the fashion moment with one user tweeting, "It's all about bowen yang and his boots."
The Saturday Night Live star told E! correspondent Karamo all about his outfit, revealing that
"I feel like it's one of those things you just do it and you build the net as you fall and you feel the wings as you fly," he explained, adding that he took the leap after graduating from college. "I wasn't sure what I was doing, then I just did it and, like, had my fingers crossed."
He added, "I was lucky it worked out."
His determination and belief that everything will work out for the best has clearly served him well. Bowen is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on NBC's Saturday Night Live.
The Las Culturistas podcast host has yet to achieve one career goal: Getting Cher to host SNL. He admitted that he's "always" wanted the Burlesque actor to join him at 30 Rock.
This is the first time Bowen has ever been nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award and it's no wonder that it happened this year. The New York University graduate played the most iconic characters during this season, including Fran Lebowitz, who wasn't a fan of the skit.
Fran told the Los Angeles Times that she didn't think it was all too funny. As she put it, "If you've never had a caricature drawn of you, you might think this is a great thing [to be parodied on SNL] — but no one likes them."
But Bowen didn't take her comments to heart. He said on Late Night With Seth Meyers, "That's confirmation that she's seen it and that she doesn't care for it, and I think that's the highest compliment you could possibly get from someone like Fran."