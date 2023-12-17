Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Stars Have a Full Cast Reunion That Will Lift Your Spirits

Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera just had their first full public Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion in years.

Call us crazy, but it's scientifically impossible for an onscreen sisterhood to be as cute as this one.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel reunited with America Ferrera Dec. 15 in New York City, where they watched her take part in the SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel event for Barbie.

The latter star, who plays Mattel employee Gloria in the movie, later shared a video of herself and her Sisterhood film series costars taking selfies and other photos together, set to audio from the titular scene from the 2005 film.

"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," Ferrera wrote on Instagram Dec. 16. "I love these women with all my heart. #SisterhoodForever."

The actress wore a white wrap dress to the event, while Lively sported a sleeveless, short hot pink ruffled dress, Tamblyn arrived in a pastel pink pantsuit and Bledel was dressed in a black peplum jacket over a rose knee-length dress.

While the actresses have occasionally met up over the years since the release of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 in 2008, this marks the first full public cast reunion with all four since they all attended the New York City premiere and after-party for the movie Paint it Black, Tamblyn's directorial debut, in 2017.

Instagram / America Ferrera

For years, many fans of the Sisterhood films have been hoping for a third Sisterhood film. According to Tamblyn, making another sequel is "very complicated for a lot of reasons."

Instagram / America Ferrera

"Just the fact that between the four of us, we all have like 870 children, so you know, it's hard," Tamblyn—who shares daughter Marlow, 6, with husband David Cross—joked on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight in 2022. "Family makes it hard. Life makes it hard."

She continued, "I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again. I mean, that's, to me, it feels like the ultimate grift where I'm like, 'Wait a minute, we're gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I'm in.'"

See images from the actress' recent Sisterhood reunion below:

Instagram / America Ferrera

Back Together

Blake LivelyAmber TamblynAmerica Ferrera and Alexis Bledel, stars of the 2005 movie Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, reunited Dec. 15, 2023 at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel event for Barbie, which featured Ferrera, one of the film's stars, as a speaker. She later shared videos of their reunion.

Instagram / America Ferrera

Group Pic

The girls pose for pics at the event, as seen in videos shared by Ferrera.

Instagram / America Ferrera

Selfie Time

The actresses pose for a selfie.

Instagram / America Ferrera

Strike a Pose

"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," Ferrera wrote on Instagram. "I love these women with all my heart. #SisterhoodForever."

Instagram / America Ferrera

Hugs

Lively embraces Ferrera.

