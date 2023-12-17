Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Stars Have a Full Cast Reunion That Will Lift Your Spirits

Watch : "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" Best Moments: E! News Rewind

Call us crazy, but it's scientifically impossible for an onscreen sisterhood to be as cute as this one.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel reunited with America Ferrera Dec. 15 in New York City, where they watched her take part in the SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel event for Barbie.

The latter star, who plays Mattel employee Gloria in the movie, later shared a video of herself and her Sisterhood film series costars taking selfies and other photos together, set to audio from the titular scene from the 2005 film.

"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," Ferrera wrote on Instagram Dec. 16. "I love these women with all my heart. #SisterhoodForever."

The actress wore a white wrap dress to the event, while Lively sported a sleeveless, short hot pink ruffled dress, Tamblyn arrived in a pastel pink pantsuit and Bledel was dressed in a black peplum jacket over a rose knee-length dress.