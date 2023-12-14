Bachelor Nation's Shawn Booth Welcomes First Baby With Dre Joseph

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Shawn Booth is entering a new rosy chapter: parenthood.

The Bachelorette alum recently announced that he and Audrey "Dre" Joseph have welcomed their first child.

"Baby Booth arrived yesterday and is health & perfect," he wrote on his Instagram Stories Dec. 13 alongside a photo of the newborn's feet. "Mom is an absolute rockstar & did incredible! Everything went super smooth and we couldn't be more grateful. Best feeling in the world.."

Shawn did not reveal the sex of their little one. And while the reality star had previously noted they wanted to be surprised, he did have his predictions.

"Everybody thought it was a boy, and now everybody thinks it's a girl," he said on the Dec. 4 episode of his podcast In the Booth With Shawn Booth. "I would say I've got more of an intuition or a feeling that it's a girl as well, maybe, but we will find out soon."