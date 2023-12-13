Hilary Duff’s Cheaper By the Dozen Costar Alyson Stoner Has Heartwarming Reaction to Her Pregnancy

Watch : Hilary Duff Expecting Baby No. 4

Hilary Duff doesn't yet have the Bakers' dozen.

After all, the Lizzie McGuire alum revealed Dec. 12 she's pregnant and expecting her fourth baby, her third with husband Matthew Koma.

"Surprise Surprise!" Duff wrote on Instagram alongside her family holiday card, which read, "So much for silent night" and "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!"

And call us crazy pops, but it was her former Cheaper By the Dozen costar who had the perfect reaction to the news.

"Just 8 more to complete the pack," Alyson Stoner wrote, prompting Duff to reply back, "Ha well played."

Fans also gave their seal of approval to Stoner's joke, with one user commenting, "THIS WINS THE INTERNET."

Duff and Stoner costarred as sisters Lorraine and Sarah Baker in Shawn Levy's 2003 comedy and its 2005 sequel, which centered on Illinois couple Tom Baker (Steve Martin) and Kate Baker (Bonnie Hunt) and their 12 prankster kids.