Bachelor in Paradise’s Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei Break Up

Another Bachelor in Paradise couple has drawn a line in the sand.
Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei shared that they've broken up, with the software salesman writing on his Instagram Story Dec. 11 that their "love story has come to an end."
In his post—made just days after the season nine finale aired—Aaron explained that he felt "tricky emotions watching it all unfold" on the screen and beyond.
"I want to thank our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation for all their support not just through the Paradise journey but after as well," he wrote, later adding, "We're leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all."
On the Dec. 7 finale, viewers watched Aaron get down on one knee and pop the question to the marketing manager. Eliza accepted and noted at the time, "I knew I was not in control of what was going to come out of my mouth."
Eliza has not yet commented publicly on the breakup, which comes after the finale teased that the pair had some problems once they came back from Mexico.
And they aren't the only ones. After the final episode aired, costars Aven Jones and Kylee Russell announced their split, and Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock also shared they had ended their engagement.
"While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning," Kat and John Henry said in a joint post, "we are grateful for the love and support we've received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation."
