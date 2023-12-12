Bachelor in Paradise’s Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei Break Up

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise: Eliza Confronts Aaron About His Ex

Another Bachelor in Paradise couple has drawn a line in the sand.

Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei shared that they've broken up, with the software salesman writing on his Instagram Story Dec. 11 that their "love story has come to an end."

In his post—made just days after the season nine finale aired—Aaron explained that he felt "tricky emotions watching it all unfold" on the screen and beyond.

"I want to thank our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation for all their support not just through the Paradise journey but after as well," he wrote, later adding, "We're leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all."

On the Dec. 7 finale, viewers watched Aaron get down on one knee and pop the question to the marketing manager. Eliza accepted and noted at the time, "I knew I was not in control of what was going to come out of my mouth."