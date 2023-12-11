Bachelor in Paradise's Aven Jones Apologizes to Kylee Russell for "Major Mistakes" After Breakup

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

Life after Paradise has been anything but rosy for this duo.

After Bachelor in Paradise's Kylee Russell said her relationship with Aven Jones had "dissolved due to multiple infidelities," he shared a lengthy note taking responsibility for actions that led to the breakup.

"After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions," he wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram Stories Dec. 10. "I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me."

He also noted that he's taking steps to make amends.

"At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself," Aven had initially vied for Rachel Recchia's heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette, added. "I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family during this difficult time."