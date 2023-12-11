Bachelor in Paradise's Aven Jones Apologizes to Kylee Russell for "Major Mistakes" After Breakup

Life after Paradise has been anything but rosy for this duo.
After Bachelor in Paradise's Kylee Russell said her relationship with Aven Jones had "dissolved due to multiple infidelities," he shared a lengthy note taking responsibility for actions that led to the breakup.
"After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions," he wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram Stories Dec. 10. "I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me."
He also noted that he's taking steps to make amends.
"At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself," Aven had initially vied for Rachel Recchia's heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette, added. "I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family during this difficult time."
Love blossomed between Kylee and Aven during season nine of Bachelor in Paradise. And while the pair didn't get engaged during the Dec. 7 finale, they left the beach ready to continue their romance together outside of the show.
At the time, Kylee had expressed concern over Aven not wanting to get engaged, but shared, "Love is all about taking risk. This also could be my biggest heartbreak, but I won't know until I know. And so it's a risk that I'm gonna have to take."
However, just two days later, Kylee revealed that she ultimately didn't find her happily ever after with Aven.
"Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark," Kylee, who'd appeared on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor before going on Bachelor in Paradise, wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 9. "In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities."
Now, she's taking the time she needs to move forward.
"This is not just a show but my real life," she continued, "and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time. Love you all."
For a status update on more Bachelor Nation romances, keep reading.