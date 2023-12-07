Why Matt Bomer Stands by His Decision to Pass on Barbie Role

Matt Bomer just couldn't make it to Barbie Land.
After recently revealing he turned down the opportunity to appear in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the White Collar star shared insight into the audition process.
"I got really into it actually," Matt told Jimmy Fallon on the Dec. 6 episode of The Tonight Show. "I had some projects in development, and I wasn't sure if they were gonna happen or when they were gonna happen. So, I auditioned. I mean, I dressed up like Malibu Ken. I dressed up like Business Suit Ken. I had like four different looks going on. I have pictures of this."
Ultimately, the timing just wasn't right for the 46-year-old.
"I was talking with Greta, I was looking forward to doing it and then the things in development came to fruition," he continued, "and I would have been away from my family for a year, which was just too much time away."
But does Matt—who shares three sons with husband Simon Halls—regret passing on the box office behemoth?
"No," the actor explained. "I mean, I hope I get to work with Greta someday. She's phenomenal. But I think they made a perfect movie, and it was cast perfectly."
He added, "And I got to do Fellow Travelers and Maestro and spend time with my family."
Last month, Matt opened up about trying out for Barbie and passing on a part.
"I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens—and I dressed differently for all of them," he told Vanity Fair in an interview published Nov. 21. "I recorded the lines of the other person's dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond."
However, the Magic Mike alum isn't the only one who said no to a Barbie role. To see more stars who were almost cast, keep reading.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).