Why Matt Bomer Stands by His Decision to Pass on Barbie Role

Matt Bomer just couldn't make it to Barbie Land.

After recently revealing he turned down the opportunity to appear in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the White Collar star shared insight into the audition process.

"I got really into it actually," Matt told Jimmy Fallon on the Dec. 6 episode of The Tonight Show. "I had some projects in development, and I wasn't sure if they were gonna happen or when they were gonna happen. So, I auditioned. I mean, I dressed up like Malibu Ken. I dressed up like Business Suit Ken. I had like four different looks going on. I have pictures of this."

Ultimately, the timing just wasn't right for the 46-year-old.

"I was talking with Greta, I was looking forward to doing it and then the things in development came to fruition," he continued, "and I would have been away from my family for a year, which was just too much time away."