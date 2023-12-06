Sebastian Stan Looks Unrecognizable as Donald Trump in Apprentice Movie

Sebastian Stan transformed into a young Donald Trump, sporting blonde hair and a suit while filming The Apprentice movie in Toronto, Canada.

Sebastian Stan is certainly not fired.

The Captain America star transformed into former President Donald Trump while filming the upcoming movie The Apprentice, named after Trump's reality show that ran from 2004 to 2017.

Stan was pictured with Trump's signature blonde hairdo while wearing a navy suit and black winter coat for a snowy scene filmed in Toronto. Another shot captured the Gossip Girl actor sitting on a bark bench, enjoying a sandwich and can of Coke, reportedly a favorite drink of the politician.

According to Deadline, The Apprentice movie—directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi—also stars Succession actor Jeremy Strong as lawyer Roy Cohn and Borat actress Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, the former POTUS' ex-wife who died last year at age 73.

While Trump himself as made prior appearances on the big screen—including Home Alone 2 and The Nanny—he has also been frequently portrayed by other stars, including Alec Baldwin, Phil Hartman, Darrell Hammond, Jason Sudeikis and Taran Killam on Saturday Night Live.

As for Stan, he's no stranger to playing real-life celebrities. The 41-year-old transformed into figure skater Tonya Harding's first husband Jeff Gillooly in the 2017 movie I, Tonya, as well as into musician Tommy Lee in the 2022 series Pam & Tommy.

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID Diane Freed/Getty Images

He said turning into the Mötley Crüe performer was "difficult" because their bodies had different frames.

"I had to lose so much weight, and the drums were a real pressure for me," Stan said last year. "I'd never played any instrument before and I had to learn. The whole thing felt like this just ginormous mountain to climb and there was always a little bit of an unsettling feeling about it."

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID Diane Freed/Getty Images

