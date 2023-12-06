Sebastian Stan Looks Unrecognizable as Donald Trump in Apprentice Movie

Watch : Sebastian Stan Addresses SPECIAL Pam & Tommy Prop

Sebastian Stan is certainly not fired.

The Captain America star transformed into former President Donald Trump while filming the upcoming movie The Apprentice, named after Trump's reality show that ran from 2004 to 2017.

Stan was pictured with Trump's signature blonde hairdo while wearing a navy suit and black winter coat for a snowy scene filmed in Toronto. Another shot captured the Gossip Girl actor sitting on a bark bench, enjoying a sandwich and can of Coke, reportedly a favorite drink of the politician.

According to Deadline, The Apprentice movie—directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi—also stars Succession actor Jeremy Strong as lawyer Roy Cohn and Borat actress Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, the former POTUS' ex-wife who died last year at age 73.

While Trump himself as made prior appearances on the big screen—including Home Alone 2 and The Nanny—he has also been frequently portrayed by other stars, including Alec Baldwin, Phil Hartman, Darrell Hammond, Jason Sudeikis and Taran Killam on Saturday Night Live.