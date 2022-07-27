See Sebastian Stan's Major Transformation for A Different Man

Watch : Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Tease "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Sebastian Stan, is that you?

The actor, 39, was photographed in full makeup and costume on the set of his new movie A Different Man in New York July 27—and you need to see his transformation for his role.

To transform into the outcast Edward in the psychological thriller, Stan wore face-altering prosthetics from Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., the company behind transformations like Colin Farrell into The Penguin, The Weeknd for his "Save Your Tears" music video and Heidi Klum for several of her Halloween costumes. As for the rest of his costume, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star donned a green jacket over a button-down shirt and khaki pants, finishing off his look with a brown belt and black and white sneakers.

Stan is actually pulling double duty by both starring in and executive producing A Different Man, directed by Aaron Schimberg and also featuring Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson.