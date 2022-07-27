See Sebastian Stan's Major Transformation for A Different Man

Sebastian Stan is starring in the new psychological thriller A Different Man. See his transformation for the role.

Sebastian Stan, is that you? 

The actor, 39, was photographed in full makeup and costume on the set of his new movie A Different Man in New York July 27—and you need to see his transformation for his role.

To transform into the outcast Edward in the psychological thriller, Stan wore face-altering prosthetics from Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., the company behind transformations like Colin Farrell into The PenguinThe Weeknd for his "Save Your Tears" music video and Heidi Klum for several of her Halloween costumes. As for the rest of his costume, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star donned a green jacket over a button-down shirt and khaki pants, finishing off his look with a brown belt and black and white sneakers.

Stan is actually pulling double duty by both starring in and executive producing A Different Man, directed by Aaron Schimberg and also featuring Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson

It's certainly an exciting time for Stan. 

Earlier this month, he received his first Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Tommy Lee in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, with co-star Lily James also earning a nod for her role as Pamela Anderson. Plus, the show is up for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Although, fans will have to wait until Sept. 12 to see who takes home the trophy.

And A Different Man isn't the only movie Stan has coming up. He's also set to star in Sharper with Julianne Moore and in The Brutalist with Joel EdgertonMarion CotillardMark Rylance and Vanessa Kirby

