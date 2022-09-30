Adrien Brody Explains Why Jeremy Strong Kept His Distance From Brian Cox on the Succession Set

Brody went on to say that Strong was "wonderful scene partner and very thoughtful," and that the two got together to talk about his part prior to filming. Plus, Brody revealed that he'd be down to reprise his role as the cunning investor, saying he "just wanted there to be more."

Strong is famously a proponent of method acting, telling The New Yorker in a 2021 profile that he clears "away anything—anything—that is not the character and the circumstances of the scene." The article, which went viral online, depicted his intense tactics, which included requesting to get sprayed with real tear gas for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Strong ultimately called the story "a pretty profound betrayal of trust" on Sept. 2.

Cox, on the other hand, slammed method acting as "American s--t" on Sept. 14, deeming the technique "crap." In the same New Yorker profile, Cox is quoted as saying that he worries "about what [Strong] does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare."