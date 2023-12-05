Trista Sutter Shares the Advice She'd Give Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner for Upcoming Wedding

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

You're cordially invited to read Trista Sutter's tips for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

Twenty years after tying the knot with husband Ryan Sutter in a televised ceremony, the former Bachelorette shared her advice for the newly engaged Golden Bachelor couple on what to expect for their broadcasted big day.

"Just enjoy it," Trista told E! News in an exclusive interview while attending the KIIS FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif. on Dec. 1 with Bachelor alum and pal Bob Guiney. "Weddings are stressful, and weddings on television are even more stressful. So as long as you are focused on each other and come with intention, they're gonna be great."

Of course, these aren't the only words of wisdom she's given Gerry. In fact, the guidance he received from Trista—who joined him and some of the contestants on a pickleball date earlier in the season—resonated with him so much that he referenced it at different points in his journey, including his proposal to Theresa.