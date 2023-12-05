Trista Sutter Shares the Advice She'd Give Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner for Upcoming Wedding

You're cordially invited to read Trista Sutter's tips for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.
Twenty years after tying the knot with husband Ryan Sutter in a televised ceremony, the former Bachelorette shared her advice for the newly engaged Golden Bachelor couple on what to expect for their broadcasted big day.
"Just enjoy it," Trista told E! News in an exclusive interview while attending the KIIS FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif. on Dec. 1 with Bachelor alum and pal Bob Guiney. "Weddings are stressful, and weddings on television are even more stressful. So as long as you are focused on each other and come with intention, they're gonna be great."
Of course, these aren't the only words of wisdom she's given Gerry. In fact, the guidance he received from Trista—who joined him and some of the contestants on a pickleball date earlier in the season—resonated with him so much that he referenced it at different points in his journey, including his proposal to Theresa.
"He was struggling a little bit, just 'I don't know what to do,'" she recalled of what first led her to offer some counsel. "And I said, 'You need to find the person not necessarily that you can live with—of course you wanna find somebody that you can live with—but you need to find the person that you can't live without."
Although, Trista admitted she "can't take credit" for the advice as she said she was told the same thing when she was the very first Bachelorette back in 2003.
And now, she has some advice for ABC on who should be the first Golden Bachelorette. She noted her pick would be Leslie Fhima, who Gerry sent home during the finale after previously professing his love to her and saying he thought she was "the one."
"After last night, she deserves her redemption story," Trista said after watching their breakup on the Nov. 30 episode, noting she'd previously been pulling for Joan Vassos who left the show early to be with her daughter who'd just given birth. "I was saying throughout the season that I wanted Joan to be the Golden Bachelorette because she didn't get to complete her time there….And I love her. I met her last night. But I love Leslie, too. I met her at the pickle ball date. I think that everyone is going to rally around her if they sign her up for it, and we'll all be rooting for her."
As fans wait to see if a Golden Bachelorette will be announced and for Gerry and Theresa to walk down the aisle Jan. 4, here's a review of where more Bachelor Nation couples stand.