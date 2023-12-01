Prince William and Kate Middleton Brush Off Questions About Omid Scobie's Royal Book During Night Out

Prince William and Kate Middleton are staying mum.
Two days after royal reporter Omid Scobie released his explosive book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for a public appearance—but did not publicly address the allegations made in the piece.
William and Kate, both 41, were filmed arriving to the Royal Variety Performance 2023 at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 30. As they got out of their car and walked onto the red carpet, a reporter asked the couple, "Have you got a comment about Omid Scobie's book?"
However, Kate and William kept silent in the clip, grabbing hands as they continued into the event.
Endgame includes several revelations about the British monarchy, ranging from long-rumored tension within the royal family to allegations that King Charles III wrote letters to Meghan Markle after her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview. During the broadcast, Meghan said that a member of the royal household had "concerns and conversations" about what the skin color of her and Prince Harry's son Archie would be.
Scobie's sources said that Charles wrote to Meghan to clarify that any remarks about skin color were not made with "ill will" or "casual prejudice." One royal insider shared in Endgame that the Suits alum told her father-in-law that the situation was an example of "lingering unconscious bias and ignorance" that should be addressed.
The pair had a "respectful back-and-forth," a second source said in the book, and while they may not have seen eye-to-eye, "there was at least a feeling that both had been heard."
Furthermore, the book detailed Harry's alleged fallout with William, with a source telling Scobie that the Prince of Wales thinks his younger brother has been "brainwashed by an 'army of therapists.'"
And Kate, too, doesn't trust Harry and Meghan anymore "after all their interviews," another source who knows the family told Scobie.
E! News has reached out to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and reps for Harry and Meghan for comment on the book's allegations but has not heard back.
For more insights from Endgame, read on: