Queen Elizabeth II Strips Prince Andrew of Military Affiliations, Royal Patronages Amid Sexual Abuse Case

"Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew's wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her," the court documents read. "It is long past the time for him to be held to account."

Additionally, the lawsuit stated that the alleged sexual and physical abuse of Giuffre caused "significant emotional and psychological distress and harm." Giuffre is seeking damages for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.