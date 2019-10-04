Prince Harry is not messing around when it comes to the press.

The Duke of Sussex is set to sue the owners of the Sun and the Daily Mirror over alleged phone hacking claims, Buckingham Palace confirmed to BBC. The outlet reports that documents have been filed at the High Court on behalf of the 35-year-old royal "regarding the alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages."

This news comes just days after Harry issued a powerful statement against the British press for bullying his wife, Meghan Markle. In Harry's statement, it was confirmed that the royals are taking legal action over the publishing of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex.

"We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband," a legal spokesperson from Schillings who are representing the royals said Tuesday. "Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda."