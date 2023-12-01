The Golden Bachelor Finale: Find Out If Gerry Turner Got Engaged

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Gerry Turner never stopped believing.

The Golden Bachelor came to its—wait for it—dramatic conclusion on Nov. 30 and the franchise's first-ever senior citizen lead struggled with having to make the difficult decision of choosing between his final two: Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. So, who accepted Gerry's finale rose? (Spoiler alert!)

The 72-year-old widower ultimately picked Theresa, the 70-year-old financial services professional who joined him for the first one-on-one date of the season. And clearly, the New Jersey resident made a lasting impression as Gerry also proposed to Theresa during the two-hour finale.

"Through the course of this journey, I said to myself, ‘How lucky would I be to find a second true love in my lifetime?'" he told the cameras. "And today I'm going to get down on one knee, look at Theresa, and ask her to marry me."

Before he popped the question, Theresa told him, "As time went on, I felt it more and more to the point where I'm so madly in love with you, Gerry. And I feel that for us that life isn't over, that the best is yet to come. I think you are the most wonderful man in the world. Now that I've found you, I don't ever want to let you go. I want to spend the rest of my life with you."