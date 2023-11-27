Teyana Taylor Addresses Quietly Filing for Divorce From Iman Shumpert

Watch : Teyana Taylor Confirms Separation From Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor is laying out the truth in concrete.

Days after the "Gonna Love Me" singer's January divorce filing from estranged husband Iman Shumpert was obtained by outlets, she posted a lengthy message slamming the coverage surrounding their breakup.

"I mind my business, don't bother nobody & y'all know I've never played about my children, family & our privacy," Teyana posted on her Nov. 25 Instagram Story. "I have not spoken on this private matter to any media or blogs etc. So everyone claiming 'Teyana said' didn't get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public."

The 32-year-old—who shares daughters Iman "Junie", 7, and Rue Rose, 3, with the former NBA player—expressed her hope to keep her proceedings out of the spotlight for the sake of her kids. "It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see," she continued. "However, protecting my family is one thing I've ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so."