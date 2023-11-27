Teyana Taylor Addresses Quietly Filing for Divorce From Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor recently addressed the media's coverage of her January divorce filing form Iman Shumpert, explaining why she's kept the matter so private in the months since.

Watch: Teyana Taylor Confirms Separation From Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor is laying out the truth in concrete. 

Days after the "Gonna Love Me" singer's January divorce filing from estranged husband Iman Shumpert was obtained by outlets, she posted a lengthy message slamming the coverage surrounding their breakup.

"I mind my business, don't bother nobody & y'all know I've never played about my children, family & our privacy," Teyana posted on her Nov. 25 Instagram Story. "I have not spoken on this private matter to any media or blogs etc. So everyone claiming 'Teyana said' didn't get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public."

The 32-year-old—who shares daughters Iman "Junie", 7, and Rue Rose, 3, with the former NBA player—expressed her hope to keep her proceedings out of the spotlight for the sake of her kids. "It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see," she continued. "However, protecting my family is one thing I've ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so."

2023 Celebrity Breakups

She finished with a plea for privacy, adding, "Please if y'all love y'all play nieces Junie & Rue like y'all have shown, please allow my self & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace. Love y'all."

E! News has reached out to Teyana's rep and Iman's attorney for comment but has not heard back.

Robin Marchant / Stringer via Getty Images

While Teyana quietly filed for divorce from the 33-year-old in January—as seen in court documents obtained by TMZ—the choreographer didn't confirm their separation after seven years of marriage until almost nine months later.

"Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," Teyana captioned a Sept. 17 Instagram post featuring her and Iman dressed in costume. "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT."

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Focus Features

At the time, the Coming 2 America actress stressed that "'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure" and that the duo were amicably moving into their next chapter.

The Cavaliers alum, who had previously addressed rumors of his infidelity in 2016, has not yet commented publicly on their split. However, Teyana shared why they decided to keep their breakup news so private in the months following her divorce filing. 

"We just keep y'all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise," she explained. "The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y'all."

