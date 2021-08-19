Bachelor NationKardashiansTeyana & ImanShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

How Teyana Taylor Pulled Off Her Own Coming 2 America Premiere

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 19, 2021 3:00 AM
Who says you need to have a red carpet at a movie premiere? 

Teyana Taylor threw her own COVID-safe and family-friendly premiere party for her film Coming 2 America, and let's just say, we wish we had an invite!

Teyana hosted the cozy backyard screening at her "Auntie's 360 Compound," the production studio mansion that Teyana works at with her business partner Coco. The lavish estate was the perfect venue for a casual premiere party to celebrate the A-list film

"When I said 'aunties,' aunties is me and Coco," Teyana explained on tonight's We Got Love premiere. "Me and Coco is a two-woman team. Coco went from a ballerina who auditioned for me to a full-grown partner. She is literally my dancer. Coco believed in all my crazy visions and my crazy dreams. It was literally two people that were passionate and believed in what we knew this was going to be, and we've been winning since." 

However, the posh Coming 2 America fête had plenty of last minute prep, thanks to numerous staffing snafus. "I hate same day prepping," Teyana complained. "I've had a lot of frustrations with my team, but thank god it's kind of like an all-hands-on-deck situation over here."

photos
Inside Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Home

From quarantine plastic bubbles bursting to figuring out where to park the po'boy food truck, Teyana showed off her multi-tasking talents while balancing being a hostess, star and planner. Her grandparents even traveled specially for the screening, and fellow actress Karrueche Tran was in attendance.

Teyana introduced Coming 2 America with a special heartfelt message: "Thank you all for coming out, thank you to all my ghetto friends and family. Enjoy this movie. Bam."

E!

Following the screening, husband Iman Shumpert gushed over Teyana's performance. "To see her along the likes of Eddie MurphyWesley Snipes, be part of a legendary cast, everybody's proud of Teyana," he stated. 

Of course, the backyard movie night is a change of pace for the high-profile couple. Relive their best red carpet moments from movie premieres, Fashion Week events and album listening parties below!

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
Miami Heat

The lovebirds attend the PrettyLittleThings Miami Swim Week fashion show looking cool and casual.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Simple With a Modern Twist

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert looked stunning in modern outfits designed by Thom Browne at the CFDA Awards in New York.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ode to Accessories

The fan-favorite couple looked effortlessly chic at the Moet & Chandon x Public School Launch in September 2017. Along with their fashionable outfits, the pair both rocked clear glasses and gold chains.  

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Elegant & Extravagant

The Houston Rockets player and his wife looked classy in a gray ball gown and suit at the 2015 Espy Awards. 

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Bold & Beautiful

The couple made quite the entrance in all black. Teyana Taylor wore a low-cut blazer along with fitting pants while Iman Shumpert opted for a casual yet fashionable all black look. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Matching Blazers

The singer and her husband looked red carpet ready in black blazers and t-shirts at Harper's Bazaar Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld." 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Cute & Casual

The couple walked the red carpet with their daughter both in a casual street wear look that made a statement at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Brian Ach/Getty Images
Black & Gold

The two went for a simple all black look paired with gold statement jewelry at New York Fashion Week in 2017. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Pop of Color

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert wore black with a pop of pink and yellow patterns at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Silver Accents

The couple opted for silver accents paired with black outfits at the 2016 ESPYS.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Relativity Media
Matching & Classy

When these two arrive on the red carpet, the cameras always go a little crazy. 

Watch the We Got Love Teyana & Iman series premiere tonight, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m., only on E!

