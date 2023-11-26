Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Expecting First Baby

Watch : Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Another NFL Game

Cowboys Nation is gaining a new member: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be dad.

The NFL star's girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos announced Nov. 25 that she's pregnant with the couple's first baby, a girl. "A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth," the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a maternity photo. "Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak."

Dak, also 30, commented, "How thankful I am to do this with you can't be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily!"

The football player continued, "I love you, and y'all can always count on me...Let's do this Mama."

Dak also shared Sarah's post to his Instagram Stories, writing, "Beyond blessed!" and "Girl Dad Incoming ..."

His brother Tad Prescott also shared his well-wishes. "Finally going to be an Uncle and If you know what my brother means to me, you can only imagine the joy this brings me," he commented. "Both @sarahjane and this baby are already loved so much, and forever under the Prescott umbrella. I promise Uncle Tad got ya. Can't wait to meet ya."