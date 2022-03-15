Inside Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' “High Energy” Wedding Reception

The couple's wedding comes more than a year after Patrick popped the question in September 2020.

"The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind," Brittany wrote on Instagram right after the proposal. "You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."