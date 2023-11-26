Destiny's Child Has Biggest Reunion Yet at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Film Premiere

Watch : All the Stars Who Attended Beyoncé’s Birthday Show

The woman that once made up Destiny's Child just had their biggest reunion for a very special occasion.

Four out of five of Beyoncé's former bandmates—trio members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, who both left the R&B group in 2000, attended the star-studded premiere of the 29-time Grammy winner's tour documentary Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in Beverly Hills Nov. 25. (Not in attendance: Farrah Franklin, who was in Destiny's Child for several months in 2000.)

Following the fashion lead of the event's guest of honor, who dazzled in a silver Versace gown, Kelly arrived in a silver Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra corset dress with a mermaid skirt.

The singer praised her friend and former bandmate on Instagram. "The Renaissance film is NOT TO BE MISSED PERIOD!" Kelly wrote. "Truly inspired! #im so proud of you BB!"

Fellow premiere guest and Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles—who had designed Destiny's Child stage outfits back in the day—commented on her post, "You are so gorgeous."

Michelle sported a black, semi-sheer ruffled bodysuit-style gown designed by Project Runway All-Stars winner Bishme Cromartie while LeToya wore a long sleeve, black leather gown.