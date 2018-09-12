It's a reunion that could cause some Destiny's Child fans to lose their breath!

As Beyoncé continued her On the Run II tour with Jay-Z this month, the Grammy winning singer was able to meet up with a close friend.

Any guesses?! As it turns out, Beyoncé reunited with former Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett.

"Congratulations LeToya you are gonna be the best mommy," Tina Knowles Lawson shared on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. The photo captured by Raven Varona was also featured on Beyoncé's website after her tour stop in Arlington, Virginia.

As music lovers know, LeToya and Beyoncé starred in Destiny's Child together up until early 2000. While the singer was not part of the highly publicized reunion at the Coachella Music Festival, there's no ill will amongst this group.