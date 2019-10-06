One word: iconique.

As if Beyoncé making a surprise appearance at Tyler Perry's star-studded event on Saturday night wasn't glorious enough, the 38-year-old superstar reunited with her Destiny's Child gal pals—Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams—and her Dreamgirls co-star, Jennifer Hudson.

Yes, you're reading that correctly! There were two legendary reunions taking place at the grand opening of the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. According to a source, the "Spirit" singer was all smiles the entire night and walked around the room saying hello to everyone. "The entire room stopped and turned when Beyoncé entered the room," the insider told E! News. "Beyoncé was in a great mood."

"Jennifer Hudson performed at Tyler's request," the insider told E! News of the star-studded affair. "She and Beyoncé were so happy to see each other and exchanged a big hug."

Queen Bey's world also collided when Hudson and Rowland were spotted chatting at one point during the lavish evening.