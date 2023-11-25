Becky G Reveals How She Found Her Inner Strength By Making This Lifestyle Change

Watch : Becky G Says Makeup Boosts Her Mental Health

Becky G's self-care philosophy is hitting all the right notes.

The "Mamiii" singer recently shared insight into her wellness journey, noting that she found strength within herself once she started prioritizing her health and practicing new lifestyle habits.

"Health and wellness is something that, as I've gotten older, I've dedicated myself to more," the 26-year-old exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Vita Coco. "For me, prioritizing routine—and it's very hard with what I do—but finding ways to do things for me because I do so much for everybody else around me."

And one of the ways the Latin pop star takes care of herself is through exercise.

"I love working out now more than ever," she shared, "three years ago, there was a version of me that would never say that. But what I put into my body matters, so I try to be as healthy as I possibly can."