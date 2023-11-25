Becky G Reveals How She Found Her Inner Strength By Making This Lifestyle Change

Becky G's self-care philosophy is hitting all the right notes.
The "Mamiii" singer recently shared insight into her wellness journey, noting that she found strength within herself once she started prioritizing her health and practicing new lifestyle habits.
"Health and wellness is something that, as I've gotten older, I've dedicated myself to more," the 26-year-old exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Vita Coco. "For me, prioritizing routine—and it's very hard with what I do—but finding ways to do things for me because I do so much for everybody else around me."
And one of the ways the Latin pop star takes care of herself is through exercise.
"I love working out now more than ever," she shared, "three years ago, there was a version of me that would never say that. But what I put into my body matters, so I try to be as healthy as I possibly can."
Of course, she knows that making big lifestyle changes is no small feat. But for Becky, the reward outweighs the sacrifices.
"I grew up in this industry at a very young age," she explained, "and you have to go through that journey of: 'Am I doing this for me' or 'am I doing this for others?' So much of your self-worth is based off of what others think of you—and you learn that's not healthy."
That's why she decided to put her herself first.
"I know at the end of the day who benefits from a healthier me the most—myself," she said. "Eventually, if you dedicate yourself to it, you will have lived your life longer with this habit than you ever did without it. At least, that's the way I like to think about it."
In addition, once she shifted her mindset about fitness that's when she stopped looking at it as a chore.
"It's different when it comes from a place of wanting to versus having to," she noted. "And I've learned when I want to do these things, there's no stopping me. And I think, the why behind it. Who are you doing it for? If not for you, then chances are, you're not going to really keep up with it."
So, how exactly does Becky keep up with her fitness routine? Her answer is quite simple, as she put it, "Consistency is key."
"Even if I go five days without working out," she continued, "and I only get to work out one day out of the week—even if it's a home work out, even if it's stretch, even if it's going outside for a walk—I try to be as consistent as I can be."
And of course, there are moments when Becky doesn't want to break a sweat.
"There's times where I'm so tired but then I do five push ups, get my blood pumping, and it's like, now I can get through the day," she shared. "Those are the peaks I've noticed with my mental health. S--t can totally be hitting the fan, but I go to the gym and I have a session with my trainer, and I come out, like, you know what, you may not be able to control everything else around you but you did that."
Making small lifestyle changes has not only had a monumental effect on Becky's well-being, but her career as well.
"I like to go into every year thinking, 'This is my year' but I really feel this year was my year," she said. "It's the hardest I've ever pushed myself and dived into my craft. It feels like this is the closest to me I've ever felt."