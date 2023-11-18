Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Costar Jacob Elordi Criticizing The Kissing Booth

Watch : Jacob Elordi Thinks Elvis Comparisons Are "F--king Absurd"

Taylor Zakhar Perez isn't keeping his feelings in the booth.

The Kissing Booth star shared his thoughts on costar Jacob Elordi criticizing the Netflix rom-com.

"I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience," Taylor told Variety Nov. 16. "It's a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that."

The 31-year-old went on to explain his experience with the trilogy, noting: "I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time. I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good."

Jacob—who costarred alongside Joey King in all three films—made headlines earlier this week after he revealed how he truly felt about starring in the franchise.

"I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he told GQ in an article published Nov. 13. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."