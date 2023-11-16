Wyatt Russell Confirms He's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Meredith Hagner

Wyatt Russell's family is expanding once again.
The Monarch: Legacy of Monsters star is expecting his second baby with wife Meredith Hagner, he exclusively confirmed to E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carolina Bermudez.
Wyatt said in a sneak peek of tonight's episode that the couple's 2-year-old son Buddy is "prepared as you can be" for big brother duties.
"He just kind of rolls with the tide and see what comes," the 37-year-old continued. "Buddy understands there's a baby in the belly, but when the baby actually comes out, he's gonna be like, 'Oh my god, that's a real thing!'" (For more from Wyatt's interview, tune into E! News Thursday, Nov. 16.)
The baby on the way will join a large extended family, which includes Wyatt's dad Kurt Russell, mom Goldie Hawn and half siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.
Wyatt and Meredith, 36, first met on the set of their 2016 movie Folk Hero & Funny Guy. They got engaged in 2018 during a trip to the family's cabin in Colorado, before returning to the same place almost a year later to tie the knot.
Their love story got a new chapter in 2021 when they welcomed Buddy, with Meredith calling the experience "nothing short of magic." In fact, the Search Party actress spent a large portion of her pregnancy living in a Mercedes Sprinter van as she and Wyatt drove around the United States.
"It's funny because it can look so romantic sometimes," she told Vogue in a March 2021 article, "but more often than not you're in a timed shower in a rest stop, laughing because you didn't get enough quarters and the water stops while your hair's still covered in soap."
Meredith said at the time that their firstborn will also be quite the traveler himself, noting that "as soon as we can get our new van constructed, we're going to be on the road with him."
She added, "That'll be a whole new set of adventures."
Find out more about Wyatt and Meredith's next adventures—including his new series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters with dad Kurt—by tuning into E! News Nov. 16 at 11 p.m.
