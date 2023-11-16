Wyatt Russell Confirms He's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Meredith Hagner

Watch : 9 Celebrity Couples We're THANKFUL for: Kravis, Bennifer & More!

Wyatt Russell's family is expanding once again.

The Monarch: Legacy of Monsters star is expecting his second baby with wife Meredith Hagner, he exclusively confirmed to E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carolina Bermudez.

Wyatt said in a sneak peek of tonight's episode that the couple's 2-year-old son Buddy is "prepared as you can be" for big brother duties.

"He just kind of rolls with the tide and see what comes," the 37-year-old continued. "Buddy understands there's a baby in the belly, but when the baby actually comes out, he's gonna be like, 'Oh my god, that's a real thing!'" (For more from Wyatt's interview, tune into E! News Thursday, Nov. 16.)

The baby on the way will join a large extended family, which includes Wyatt's dad Kurt Russell, mom Goldie Hawn and half siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.

Wyatt and Meredith, 36, first met on the set of their 2016 movie Folk Hero & Funny Guy. They got engaged in 2018 during a trip to the family's cabin in Colorado, before returning to the same place almost a year later to tie the knot.