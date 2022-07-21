Find Out the Show Bringing Father-Son Duo Kurt & Wyatt Russell Together On-Screen

Kurt and Wyatt Russell have a monster problem on their hands.
The real-life father and son duo have been cast in Apple TV+'s upcoming live-action monster series based on the Monsterverse franchise, E! News can confirm.
While the show's title has yet to be revealed and the identities of the characters played by Kurt and Wyatt remain a mystery, it sounds like things are about to get dicey for the both of them.
"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real," the streaming service revealed, "the untitled series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."
The series follows in the footsteps of the Monsterverse film series, which began with 2014's Godzilla and subsequently featured 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong.
Wyatt, 36, is the son of Kurt and legendary actress Goldie Hawn. He his half-siblings with both Oliver Hudson, 45, and Kate Hudson, 43, whom share biological father Bill Hudson.
The series marks 71-year-old Kurt's return to television after over 20 years. He last appeared on the small screen in the 1980 TV movie Amber Waves. Best known for his work in movies like Escape From New York, Silkwood and Big Trouble in Little China, he was also nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 1979 TV movie Elvis.
Wyatt is best known for his performances on two seasons of AMC's Lodge 49 from 2018 to 2019 and the 2022 limited series Under the Banner of Heaven.
The new series also stars Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.