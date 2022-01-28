Watch Oliver Hudson Playfully Shade Sister Kate Hudson Over Her Movies

Watch : Kate Hudson Reveals Jessica Alba's Husband Was Her Classmate

Oh, siblings. You can't live with them and you can't live without them.

While there's no question Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson have a strong bond, some may wonder just how passionate they are about the other's careers. The answer they gave when asked how much they watch each other's work during an appearance on the Jan. 27 episode of The Late Show Starring Stephen Colbert may surprise you.

After Kate admitted to only watching the first episode of her brother's new Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, Oliver didn't get mad—he got even!

"I'm going to let her off the hook here," he joked to host Stephen Colbert. "We don't watch each other's stuff. I've seen maybe a third of your movies."

When Kate suggested that he hasn't seen any of them, he replied, "I know what you do. You've seen one movie of hers, you've seen them all."