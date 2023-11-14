Leonardo DiCaprio Raps for A-List Guests at Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party

Leonardo DiCaprio rang in his 49th birthday at a star-studded party with celeb friends, including Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde, Kate Beckinsale, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg and more.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 14, 2023 10:06 PMTags
SightingsLeonardo DiCaprioCelebrities
Watch: Drew Barrymore Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio's "Naughty" Reputation

Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday is worthy of a Gatsby-level celebration. 

And to ring in his special day, the Oscar winner invited a bevy of A-list stars—including Kim Kardashian, Chris RockSnoop DoggSalma Hayek and Olivia Wilde—to a massive 49th birthday party in Beverly Hills. In fact, Leo even played emcee at the Nov. 11 bash, hopping on the mic at one point to entertain his friends.

As seen in a video published by TMZ Nov. 12, the Killers of the Flower Moon star bopped around on stage as he rapped along to Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth's 1994 hit "DWYCK."

The star-studded affair doubled as a date night for many of Leo's friends, with Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, Zoe Saldaña and Marco PeregoAl Pacino and Noor Alfallah as well as Rita Ora and Taika Waititi all looking loved up as they arrived to the bash,

The guest list also included several of Leo's past costars, including longtime BFF Tobey Maguire and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood's Emile Hirsch.

photos
Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Roles

His The Aviator castmate Kate Beckinsale even came dressed as a massive blue gem, which paid homage to the Kashmiri sapphire necklace in their scene from the 2004 movie. Of course, the outfit—which comprised of a black dress from The Blonds that was also decorated with three strands of giant crystals—was also giving off Heart of the Ocean vibes from Leo's 1997 flick Titanic

 

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Adam Johnson Tragedy: Arrest Made in Ice Hockey Player's Death Case

2

Friends' Courteney Cox Shares Touching Memory of Matthew Perry

3
Exclusive

Why GBBO's Prue Leith Went Public With Her 13-Year Affair

Other stars who helped celebrate the Inception actor's big milestone included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Casey Affleck, 2 Chainz and Tyga.

For more star sightings at Leo's birthday party, keep reading.

BACKGRID

Snoop Dogg

BACKGRID

Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz

BACKGRID

Zoe Saldaña & Marco Perego

BACKGRID

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde

Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID

Big Boss Vette & Kate Beckinsale

BACKGRID

Chris Rock

BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian

BACKGRID

Gorey Gamble

BACKGRID

Al Pacino & Noor Alfallah

BACKGRID

Salma Hayek

BACKGRID

Tobey Maguire

BACKGRID

Tyga

BACKGRID

Harry Jowsey

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Adam Johnson Tragedy: Arrest Made in Ice Hockey Player's Death Case

2

Friends' Courteney Cox Shares Touching Memory of Matthew Perry

3
Exclusive

Why GBBO's Prue Leith Went Public With Her 13-Year Affair

4

Glen Powell Addresses "Alleged Affair" With Costar Sydney Sweeney

5

Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Concert