Leonardo DiCaprio Raps for A-List Guests at Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party

Watch : Drew Barrymore Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio's "Naughty" Reputation

Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday is worthy of a Gatsby-level celebration.

And to ring in his special day, the Oscar winner invited a bevy of A-list stars—including Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Salma Hayek and Olivia Wilde—to a massive 49th birthday party in Beverly Hills. In fact, Leo even played emcee at the Nov. 11 bash, hopping on the mic at one point to entertain his friends.

As seen in a video published by TMZ Nov. 12, the Killers of the Flower Moon star bopped around on stage as he rapped along to Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth's 1994 hit "DWYCK."

The star-studded affair doubled as a date night for many of Leo's friends, with Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah as well as Rita Ora and Taika Waititi all looking loved up as they arrived to the bash,

The guest list also included several of Leo's past costars, including longtime BFF Tobey Maguire and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood's Emile Hirsch.