Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick Details First Meeting With Kaitlyn Bristowe After Breakup

A breakup can be a thorny situation.
However, Jason Tartick recently shared how a friendship between him and ex Kaitlyn Bristowe started to bud again after they both attended the wedding of former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima earlier this month.
While speaking to Jason on the Nov. 13 episode of his podcast Trading Secrets, fellow Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron noted he typically takes an "out of sight, out of mind" approach to breakups where he will block or mute an ex on social media so he can take space to heal. And while Jason said he used to do the same, he explained how the wedding made him reconsider this stance.
"I've always been a guy that's door's shut, move forward," the former banker—who started dating Kaitlyn in early 2019 and announced the end of their engagement in August—shared. "This is a lot different, a lot different: five years, two years engaged, and the dogs. So I don't know."
In fact, Jason said the wedding was the first time he'd seen the former Bachelorette since they parted ways.
"Before we went into that weekend, I had not seen her once and the last time I saw her was when I moved out," he continued. "And I would describe it that there was a lot of energy that we were both holding and it wasn't maybe the best energy. And then when we saw each other, didn't know what to expect, but it was great. It was friendly, it was cordial, it was respectful."
And as photos on Instagram show, Jason and Kaitlyn were both able to have a good time with their fellow Bachelor Nation stars.
"I didn't dance with her, but there were times I would dance and she was at the table. Like, 'Shout' came on," he recalled. "I started dancing and at that point, I felt like such a friendly, healthy place from our conversation that I looked at her and pointed at her like…'This is my song, but you know it.' I was like, ‘You gotta get out here.'"
Ultimately, he feels like they're in a better place than they were before.
"So, the time spent—it's weird how a wedding can do this—created just what feels like a much healthier, strictly, strictly friendly experience, and we'll see where it goes from there," the 35-year-old added. "I don't know."
At the time of their breakup, Jason and Kaitlyn expressed on Instagram how "continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us" and that their "care and admiration for one another will never die." They also noted they'll continue to share their dogs Ramen and Pinot.
And while Tyler expressed how he thinks Jason should give the dogs to Kaitlyn—noting it could get complicated if either one of them enters a new relationship—Jason said their joint custody situation is working for now.
"I think it adds a massive, massive layer of complexity—100 percent," the alum from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette shared. "But I also think as opposed to like planning for those situations, which I typically do and then I overthink, I'm currently just living in my existing state this second and what do I need to do for me?"
