Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick Details First Meeting With Kaitlyn Bristowe After Breakup

Watch : Jason Tartick Talks Kaitlyn Bristowe Breakup at PCCAs

A breakup can be a thorny situation.

However, Jason Tartick recently shared how a friendship between him and ex Kaitlyn Bristowe started to bud again after they both attended the wedding of former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima earlier this month.

While speaking to Jason on the Nov. 13 episode of his podcast Trading Secrets, fellow Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron noted he typically takes an "out of sight, out of mind" approach to breakups where he will block or mute an ex on social media so he can take space to heal. And while Jason said he used to do the same, he explained how the wedding made him reconsider this stance.

"I've always been a guy that's door's shut, move forward," the former banker—who started dating Kaitlyn in early 2019 and announced the end of their engagement in August—shared. "This is a lot different, a lot different: five years, two years engaged, and the dogs. So I don't know."