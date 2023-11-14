You're First in Line to Revisit King Charles III's Road to the Throne

In honor of King Charles III's 75th birthday, revisit the moments that made him into the man and monarch he is today.

King Charles III has been partying nonstop ahead of his 75th birthday on Nov. 14.

First there was a tea party at Dumfries House, part of Charles' Ayrshire estate in Scotland, where the bulk of the guest list consisted of fellow 75-year-olds whose contributions to their community had been nominated for recognition. And then, a similarly themed group of revelers were treated to a three-tier cake with the king at Highgrove, his Gloucester home.

And, no matter what day the monarch was actually born, his official birthday bash known as Trooping the Colour occurs annually in June for thousands to enjoy, so the party automatically re-starts in seven months.

None of which is to be confused with the private celebration Charles will enjoy now with his wife, Queen Camilla—only 25 years after she wasn't invited to the 50th birthday reception Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip hosted for him and 850 of their nearest and dearest at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla has, of course, been by his side for every major milestone since. But you don't have to tell Charles that life can change in an instant, let alone over the course of a quarter-century. 

At 73, he became the oldest person to assume the British throne following the death of the 96-year-old queen in September 2022.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

And it's not as if Charles didn't know it was coming, his knowledge of how succession works being one of the stranger facts that future monarchs—including the king's firstborn son, Prince Williamhave to live with.

But still, day one for Charles was devoted to proving he was up to the job his mother shouldered without complaint for 70 years. And that's pretty much what every day since has been like, as well.

Not the average itinerary for one's golden years, to be sure, but he knew the road he'd been traveling his entire life was going to lead him exactly there.

In honor of his 75th birthday, take a spare moment to revisit King Charles III's journey to the throne:

PA Images via Getty Images
1948

The first child of Prince Philip and the future Queen Elizabeth II was born Nov. 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace.

Bettmann/Corbis/Getty Images
1949
PA Images via Getty Images
1950
PA Images via Getty Images
1951
Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
1951

During his earliest years, Charles spent months at a time with his maternal grandparents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother) while his parents lived in Malta, where Philip was stationed with the Royal Navy.

AFP via Getty Images
1952

Charles' mother became Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died at the age of 56. 

Corbis via Getty Images
1952
Fox Photos/Getty Images
1953

Charles attended but the 4-year-old didn't play a role in his mother's coronation on June 2, 1953.

PA Images via Getty Images
1954
INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images
1955
Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
1956
Getty Images
1957
PA Images via Getty Images
1958

Charles remains friends with Planet Earth presenter Sir David Attenborough to this day.

Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
1959

Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first of nine U.S. presidents Charles has met to date.

Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1960

Prince Andrew was born Feb. 19, 1960, and jumped Anne in the line of succession upon arrival.

Mirrorpix via Getty Images
1961
ARCHIE PARKER/CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD/AFP via Getty Images
1962
CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD / AFP) (Photo by -/CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD/AFP via Getty Images
1963
Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
1964
Historia/Shutterstock
1965
Bettmann/Getty Images
1966
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1967
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1968
Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

1969

Charles formally became the Prince of Wales at his investiture on July 1, 1969.

Bettmann/Getty Images
1970
Luigi Villani/Shutterstock
1974
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1976
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1977
Bettmann/Getty Images
1978
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1979
