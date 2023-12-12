Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

Watch : Hilary Duff's 2 Daughters Are All Grown Up in New Pics

For Hilary Duff, this is what dreams are made of.

The Lizzie McGuire alum is pregnant with her and husband Matthew Koma's third baby together and her fourth child overall, she confirmed on Instagram Dec. 12.

Alongside a sweet family photo, showing Hilary cradling her growing baby bump, the "Come Clean" singer wrote, "Surprise Surprise!"

Hilary is already mom to kids Luca, 11, who she co-parents with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as her and Matthew's daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2.

This new chapter for the family comes shortly after both Hilary and Matthew, both 36, celebrated their eldest daughter's birthday.

"Banks- the sweet/spice/dancing butterfly of our family!" Hilary captioned her Oct. 25 Instagram tribute. "5 years of memories with you are burned on my heart and soul forever and begging for more! You are all the top ingredients! Whimsical, yet practical. Smart-clever-cautious, yet free! Thanks for being ours and for being weird and princessy all in one glorious package!!!"