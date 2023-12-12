Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

For Hilary Duff, this is what dreams are made of.
The Lizzie McGuire alum is pregnant with her and husband Matthew Koma's third baby together and her fourth child overall, she confirmed on Instagram Dec. 12.
Alongside a sweet family photo, showing Hilary cradling her growing baby bump, the "Come Clean" singer wrote, "Surprise Surprise!"
Hilary is already mom to kids Luca, 11, who she co-parents with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as her and Matthew's daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2.
This new chapter for the family comes shortly after both Hilary and Matthew, both 36, celebrated their eldest daughter's birthday.
"Banks- the sweet/spice/dancing butterfly of our family!" Hilary captioned her Oct. 25 Instagram tribute. "5 years of memories with you are burned on my heart and soul forever and begging for more! You are all the top ingredients! Whimsical, yet practical. Smart-clever-cautious, yet free! Thanks for being ours and for being weird and princessy all in one glorious package!!!"
"Gosh I love you so much!" the Younger star continued. "To the best big and little sister there ever was! Happy 5 my little cherry bomb ! I sure hope the next 5 go by a little slower, all the cuddles, tickles, Taylor Swift, brain teasers, treats and trampoline bounces 4life my queen."
Matthew also celebrated Banks' special day with a sweet message on his Instagram page.
"Being your dad is the greatest gift of my life and seeing every day through your rainbow tinted eyes has colored our family with all the good there is in the world," the singer wrote. "I'm blown away by your wit, kindness, heart, affinity for Dawes and I can't even imagine what magic will come along with your 5th year on this planet. I love you forever and when we let you have social media at 37, you'll see this post and maybe feel a little guilty for telling me you love mommy more all the time."
A few weeks prior to Matthew's shoutout to Banks, the music producer had penned another hilarious Instagram tribute for Hilary's birthday.
"It's wild to think this first photo of us was taken almost ten years ago," he joked, referencing a pic of Hilary and Ed Sheeran. "I remember it so vividly, it's almost like we didn't break up three times between then and now."
Matthew—who, after an on-off relationship, officially tied the knot with Hilary in 2019—continued, "You blow me away everyday with your ability to juggle the un-juggle-able… you do it with such ease & grace. You have an endless well of energy and patience that makes you the super-mom + super-wife you are, all while bringing your wildest dreams to earth level, then still somehow giving a shit about our dogs at the end of the day."
He concluded his message by noting how much of an honor it is to be on this journey with Hilary.
"We're the luckiest," he added, before joking, "our kids are gonna be so stoked when they find out Ed Sheeran is their real dad. #paidad."
Celebrate Matthew and Hilary's growing family by looking back at their relationship over the years...