We're Still Recovering From The Golden Bachelor's Shocking Exit—and So Is She

The Golden Bachelor fans just lost a little faith.

Gerry Turner made the heartbreaking decision to send frontrunner Faith Martin in the Nov. 8 episode, choosing Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima as his final two contestants. Faith's exit was shocking for multiple reasons, including that she received the First Impression Rose and Gerry told her he was in love with her in front of her entire family during their hometown date. In a word: Ouch.

The heartbreaking ousting aired prior to the Women Tell All, which marked the first time Faith saw the 72-year-old retired restauranteur since he chose to send her home. And their reunion was an emotional experience for Faith, with the pair sharing a long hug when they first saw each other.

Asked what was going through her mind at that moment, Faith told E! News in an exclusive interview, "How much I missed him. It was lots of anticipatory feelings going into it not knowing how I would feel and not knowing if it would be awkward or uncomfortable. Then just seeing him just melts my heart."