Chris Harrison Marries Lauren Zima in 2 Different Weddings

Chris Harrison is no longer a bachelor.
The former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette host has tied the knot with journalist Lauren Zima in not one, but two ceremonies, the couple announced on Nov. 4.
"We're married," they wrote in a joint Instagram post, sharing black-and-white photos from their nuptials. "Let the journey begin."
Chris, 52, and Lauren, 35, quietly married at a destination wedding in Napa Valley, Calif., on Oct. 14, before celebrating their union with a larger party at their home in Austin this month.
"As much as we wanted an intimate weekend for our wedding ceremony in Napa, we also wanted to celebrate getting married with all the great friends we have—hence this bigger party," Lauren told People in an interview published Nov. 4. "Doing the second event in Austin gave us the ability to include all of our friends, and also made sure that we didn't leave our wedding feeling like we didn't even see any of our loved ones—a story we've heard before."
While the first ceremony was reserved for the Chris and Lauren's inner circle, the guest list for their second celebration was jam-packed with Bachelor Nation stars, including Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici Lowe, JoJo Fletcher, Trista Sutter, Wells Adams and his wife Sarah Hyland as well as Colton Underwood and his husband Jordan C. Brown.
Guests at the second wedding didn't miss out on much either, as Lauren re-wore her Sottero & Midgley gown from the first nuptials. The couple also recited shortened versions of their vows.
"The running joke was whether we could find a way for Chris to officiate his own wedding, since he has so much experience," Lauren joked, "but instead we had Mike Levitt, Chris' longtime friend."
Lauren first met Chris in 2016, when she was working as a Bachelor Nation correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. Their relationship turned romantic years later and they made their red carpet debut in January 2019.
The duo announced their engagement in October 2021, four months after Chris exited the Bachelor franchise as its host.
"I love you @laurenzima," Chris wrote on Instagram at the time. "The next chapter starts now!"
To which Lauren shared in a post of her own, "You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here's to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest."
