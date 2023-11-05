Chris Harrison Marries Lauren Zima in 2 Different Weddings

Watch : Chris Harrison Exits "Bachelor" Franchise Permanently

Chris Harrison is no longer a bachelor.

The former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette host has tied the knot with journalist Lauren Zima in not one, but two ceremonies, the couple announced on Nov. 4.

"We're married," they wrote in a joint Instagram post, sharing black-and-white photos from their nuptials. "Let the journey begin."

Chris, 52, and Lauren, 35, quietly married at a destination wedding in Napa Valley, Calif., on Oct. 14, before celebrating their union with a larger party at their home in Austin this month.

"As much as we wanted an intimate weekend for our wedding ceremony in Napa, we also wanted to celebrate getting married with all the great friends we have—hence this bigger party," Lauren told People in an interview published Nov. 4. "Doing the second event in Austin gave us the ability to include all of our friends, and also made sure that we didn't leave our wedding feeling like we didn't even see any of our loved ones—a story we've heard before."