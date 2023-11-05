How Melissa Gorga Has "Found Peace" Amid Ongoing Feud With Teresa Giudice

Blood might be thicker than water, but it doesn't mean Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are ready to let bygones be bygones.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars are both slated to appear in the 14th installment of the Bravo series amid their ongoing family feud, which reached a boiling point last season. But with Teresa recently telling E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon that she refuses to interact with Melissa, who is married to the 51-year-old's brother Joe Gorga, filming the season may have proven tricky.
Melissa's thoughts on the matter? "We've navigated through that really well, I think, this season," she told Keltie on Nov. 4. "We're doing what we can as a team. Unfortunately, it is a group and it is a team and you need to be some type of team player to be on the team."
The 44-year-old added, "We have all been in the same room together, but her and I have no communication, which I'm pleasantly pleased with. I have found peace and I'd like to keep it that way."
For her part, Teresa simply told Keltie of her relationship with her sister-in-law, "That chapter's closed."
Tension between the two women had been building up across many seasons of RHONJ before coming to an explosive conclusion during the last installment, when Teresa's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas were implicated in spreading a cheating rumor about Melissa and Joe, who skipped the couple's August 2022 nuptials.
Though Teresa and Melissa are now completely estranged, producer Andy Cohen doesn't believe the family's relationship over for good.
"I thought there was something very refreshing about them this season, co-existing to the point of everyone realizing how much they hated each other," the Watch What Happens Live host told E! News in June. "But they were around each other, so I think they can co-exist."
But whether Andy's hopes came to fruition, fans will have to wait and see when season 14 of RHONJ premieres sometime in 2024.
In the meantime, keep reading for a full breakdown of Teresa and Melissa's season 13 feud, and for more BravoCon scoop, tune into E! News Monday, Nov. 6 at 11pm.