How Melissa Gorga Has "Found Peace" Amid Ongoing Feud With Teresa Giudice

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga: Inside RHONJ's Heated Family Feud

Blood might be thicker than water, but it doesn't mean Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are ready to let bygones be bygones.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars are both slated to appear in the 14th installment of the Bravo series amid their ongoing family feud, which reached a boiling point last season. But with Teresa recently telling E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon that she refuses to interact with Melissa, who is married to the 51-year-old's brother Joe Gorga, filming the season may have proven tricky.

Melissa's thoughts on the matter? "We've navigated through that really well, I think, this season," she told Keltie on Nov. 4. "We're doing what we can as a team. Unfortunately, it is a group and it is a team and you need to be some type of team player to be on the team."

The 44-year-old added, "We have all been in the same room together, but her and I have no communication, which I'm pleasantly pleased with. I have found peace and I'd like to keep it that way."