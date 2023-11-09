Ian Somerhalder Reveals Why He Left Hollywood

Watch : Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Dish on Their 'Firsts'

To listen to Ian Somerhalder describe the bucolic slice of paradise he shares with wife Nikki Reed, their two kids and a menagerie of 18 pets (both farm-related and domestic) far outside of the city, it's pretty easy to understand why they put their beachside Los Angeles home on the market and never looked back.

"Walking through the farm with kids and dogs and family," the actor detailed in an exclusive chat with E! News, "every stop, you're pulling off of trees or off of bushes, pulling up out of the ground and feeding everyone as you're moving through the farm."

At their expansive spread, the parents to 6-year-old daughter Bodhi and a 5-month-old son, grow lavender, rosemary and cucumbers, cruise through the fields with their cows on a halter and tend to the mini donkeys that protect their collection of goats from coyotes and other predators.

"It is a lot of work," he acknowledged of farm living. But there are more than a few payoffs. "It's unbelievable when you see these amazing creature life forms," he marveled, "and how they all live on the farm together is really special."