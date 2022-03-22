Ian Somerhalder Adorably Bragging About Nikki Reed Will Make You Believe in Love at First Bite

Watch : Ian Somerhalder Trades His FANGS for RV Life

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are one fang-tastic couple.

Vampire Diaries alum Ian made an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, and while he may have broken a heart or two when he revealed that there are currently no plans for a revival of the CW show, he mended them by raving about his Twilight star Nikki ahead of their seventh wedding anniversary.

"It's such a special time, because this is a big one," Ian said of the upcoming commemoration. "I mean, this is seven years. It's a long time."

The couple, who are parents to 4-year-old Bodhi Soleil, plans to celebrate in a big way—a quick big way, that is. "Just having family and scheduling everything, it [will be] like a quick strike mission," Ian explained, "just me and my honey going to [a] super secret, really badass place, get our time in and we're back."

When he says "badass," he means it. The pair has a shared affinity for adventure and traveling and got to know each other over a campfire rather than a candlelit dinner. "I think the first three years we were together, I think we spent, like, 125 days out on my land in Georgia camping," Ian said. "Think about that! Those are big numbers."