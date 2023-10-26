Hilary Duff Proves Daughter Banks Is Her Mini-Me in 5th Birthday Tribute

Watch : Hilary Duff's 2 Daughters Are All Grown Up in New Pics

Life as a 4-year-old is just so yesterday.

That's especially true for Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's daughter, Banks, who celebrated her 5th birthday on Oct. 25. And in her honor, the How I Met Your Father star shared an adorable tribute to their little one on social media.

"Banks- the sweet/spice/dancing butterfly of our family!" Hilary wrote alongside an Instagram post featuring photos of her daughter from over the years. "5 years of memories with you are burned on my heart and soul forever and begging for more! You are all the top ingredients! Whimsical, yet practical. Smart-clever-cautious, yet free!"

As the Lizzie McGuire alum—who also shares son Luca, 11, with ex Mike Comrie, and Mae, 2, with Matthew—noted, "Thanks for being ours and for being weird and princessy all in one glorious package!!!"

"Gosh I love you so much," she added. "To the best big and little sister there ever was! Happy 5 my little cherry bomb ! I sure hope the next 5 go by a little slower, all the cuddles, tickles, Taylor Swift, brain teasers, treats and trampoline bounces 4life my queen."