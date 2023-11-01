Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable in Her Most Elaborate Halloween Costume Yet With 9 Acrobats Helping

Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum has once again managed to top herself with her latest jaw-dropping costume. See what the Project Runway alum dressed up as this year.

For Heidi Klum, Halloween is simply the most wonderful time of fear. 
 
This year, the supermodel proved exactly why she remains Queen of Halloween with her frighteningly good costume that certainly ruffled a few feathers at her annual star-studded bash. The Project Runway alum was proud as a peacock at the Oct. 31 event in New York City, dressing up as the regal bird by wearing a blue bodysuit and face mask that left her completely unrecognizable. 

She even enlisted the help of nine other people to act as her intricate tail feathers and claws, as the group posed acrobatically on the red carpet at her Halloween celebration. 

But she wasn't the only one that got into the scary spirit, as her husband Tom Kaulitz also transformed into a giant bird egg—begging the question of which came first. As for her daughter Leni Klum, the 19-year-old also took the holiday to heart by wearing a pink wig, lingerie set and green striped tights that channeled Strawberry Shortcake.

Heidi has long reigned over the end of spooky season, with her first ever annual Halloween soiree featuring tons of celebs dressing up in their best taking place in 2000—and this year is no exception with stars including Taylor Lautner, Rachel Zegler, Maye Musk, Alix Earle, Tayshia Adams and James Charles among others, showing up and showing out. (See more looks here.)

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

ICYMI, Heidi wiggled into her 2022 event dressed as a giant earthworm, with the extremely-lifelike costume sporting ridges, a curved head and extended tail. Ahead of her walking (and lying down) on the red carpet in her ensemble, the 50-year-old hinted at the details behind pulling off her creepy-good look, sharing that she estimated it taking 14 hours to pull off.

"I only have one look, and I'm going to be very claustrophobic in it," she told E! News that September. "And I think—I don't think, I KNOW, that it will be the best one I've ever done."

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

As Heidi—whose past costumes include dressing up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video and a bloody alien—noted, she has a legacy to live up to.

"I don't tell anyone what I'm going to do," she shared. "I just don't! I like to surprise literally everyone."

And true to nature, her surprises get better with each passing year. Keep reading to see her head-turning costumes from over the years.

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

2023

Heidi Klum was proud as a peacock on the red carpet of her annual party, enlisting 10 people to dress as her beautiful tail feathers and claws. 

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2022

Happy Halloworm from Heidi! While hosting her 21st annual Halloween party presented by Now Screaming X Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, the America's Got Talent judge debuted her worm costume. 

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2022

After enjoying a night at Sake No Hana, Heidi changed into a nude sheer bedazzled jumpsuit.

Instagram
2020

"Halloween is different this year," the reality TV star wrote on Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic, "but that shouldn't stop us from getting creative at home."

Instagram
2020

Heidi channeled a creepy mummy for her Halloween short video. It marked one of her many spooky looks in the five-minute clip.

Instagram
2020

Heidi blended into her walls with this clever costume in 2020.

Instagram
2020

Heidi, are you there? The model was hard to spot, as she perfectly matched the blue and black-streaked bedsheets.

Gotham/GC Images
2019

The star's costume was truly out of this world when she turned herself into a gory alien.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
2018

The supermodel transformed into everyone's favorite green princess, Fiona, from Shrek. An idea she'd been dreaming about for awhile, "I just never found a crazy enough person that wants to do Shrek with me," she told People. Enter: husband Tom Kaulitz

Michael Stewart/Getty Images
2017

The America's Got Talent judge had a hair-raising good time dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. "I wanted to do the 'Thriller' dance," she explained

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2016

Instead of channeling someone else for the spooky season, the fashion expert opted to clone herself five times with the help of prosthetics and some fabulous wigs. 

Andrew Toth/WireImage
2015

Heidi who? The former Project Runway host answered only to Jessica Rabbit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2014

"They said, 'Are you really in there Mama?'" she told E! News about her children's reaction to her incredible metamorphosis into a butterfly.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
2013

When describing her kids' responses to this elderly get-up, the star told E! News, "The one time that I [looked] like me but older, they were scared."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2012

Heidi gave Elizabeth Taylor a run for her money with this chic Cleopatra costume.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
2011

Klum's seen here with ex-husband Seal at a time when they were presumably quite a bit more bananas about one another.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2011

The former Victoria's Secret Angel looked like she hopped right out of an anatomy textbook. She hosted two parties that year, debuting this look on Oct. 29 in Las Vegas.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
2010

The model is tall, but not that tall. Heidi wore stilts to make this robot monstrosity more menacing.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
2009

Little known fact about crows: a group of them is called a murder. Perhaps that's why the model chose the bird for her haunting costume. Distressed to discover the step-and-repeat was black, "Now I work on the background, too," she told People. "Since then, I do the step-and-repeat, the carpet, everything."

Photo by CHANCE YEH /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2008

Heidi's costume as the Hindu goddess of death and time, Kali, has since divided the internet.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
2007

Heidi's ferocious feline doesn't hold a creepy candle to the CGI in Cats.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
2006

She's the apple of our eye in this costume, which was inspired by the biblical tale of Eve and the forbidden fruit.

Evan Agostini/WireImage
2005

Eat your heart out—literally!

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
2004

Not all witches wear black, you know? In fact, this witch had a lacy costume that included a fake skeleton that she got a medical supply store. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2003

Gladiator goddess or sci-fi dream? Either way, this vivacious look goes down as one of her best.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
2002

The former Victoria's Secret model was red hot, as she channeled the iconic Betty Boop.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2001

In her second year hosting, the star went full Lady Godiva—horse and all!

DMIPhoto/FilmMagic
2000

While the model's looks have become a lot more elaborate, for her very first party she was just Heidi (as in the character from Johanna Spyri’s German novels), choosing to dress up in a dirndl "but not a tradtional dirndl," she told People. "And in those days I still did my hair and makeup by myself."

