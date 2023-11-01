Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable in Her Most Elaborate Halloween Costume Yet With 9 Acrobats Helping

Watch : Heidi Klum Handles Nip Slip Like a Pro at Cannes Film Festival 2023

For Heidi Klum, Halloween is simply the most wonderful time of fear.



This year, the supermodel proved exactly why she remains Queen of Halloween with her frighteningly good costume that certainly ruffled a few feathers at her annual star-studded bash. The Project Runway alum was proud as a peacock at the Oct. 31 event in New York City, dressing up as the regal bird by wearing a blue bodysuit and face mask that left her completely unrecognizable.

She even enlisted the help of nine other people to act as her intricate tail feathers and claws, as the group posed acrobatically on the red carpet at her Halloween celebration.

But she wasn't the only one that got into the scary spirit, as her husband Tom Kaulitz also transformed into a giant bird egg—begging the question of which came first. As for her daughter Leni Klum, the 19-year-old also took the holiday to heart by wearing a pink wig, lingerie set and green striped tights that channeled Strawberry Shortcake.