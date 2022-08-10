Exclusive

Why Heidi Klum Says She "Finally Found the One" With Husband Tom Kaulitz

By Paige Strout Aug 10, 2022 7:12 PMTags
TVReality TVHeidi KlumNBCExclusivesAmerica's Got TalentCouplesShowsCelebritiesEntertainmentDaily PopCompetitionsNBCU
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: Heidi Klum JOKES About Sucking Husband Tom Kaulitz's Blood

You know what they say, third time's the charm.

Heidi Klum recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz, and the America's Got Talent judge gushed all about her man exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop.

"It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already," the supermodel told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker on the AGT season 17 red carpet on August 9. She and Tom secretly tied the knot in February 2019 before celebrating with a lavish Italian wedding months later in August. She was previously married to hairstylist Ric Pipino and Grammy-winning artist Seal.

"I just know him so well. We just gel really well," Heidi continued. "I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way."

Before returning to AGT for the latest season's first round of live shows, Heidi cashed in plenty of vacation time with her rock star hubby—who plays guitar for the band Tokio Hotel—for a special anniversary trip to St. Barths in the Caribbean.

photos
Heidi Klum's Best Looks

Documenting their sun-soaked adventures on Instagram, the Project Runway alum told Daily Pop, "I feel like we're never gonna be as young as we are right now, so we might as well live right now," adding, "I love to live right now, and for me, that is sun and having fun and, you know, just wear sunscreen."

The couple's recent travels also included a 2-week wellness trip to Austria. And while the trip's purpose was to help Tom with his cluster headaches, Heidi revealed some of the new ways they both learned "how to be better with our bodies."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

"One thing that I had no idea about is you're not supposed to drink at all when you eat," she shared. "No liquids at all, because, apparently, it dilutes your stomach acids."

Clearly, the clinic facility's methods worked, as Heidi looks better than ever ahead of her 50th birthday next year. As for how she stays looking so young? "I suck his young blood, is what I'm doing," she joked about Tom, who is 17 years her junior. "Like a vampire."

Check out the full interview above.

New America's Got Talent live shows premiere Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC with result shows airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Millie Bobby Brown Details "Unhealthy" Romance With Hunter Ecimovic

2

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

3

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Millie Bobby Brown Details "Unhealthy" Romance With Hunter Ecimovic

2

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

3

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

4

Nicola Peltz Breaks Silence on Alleged Feud With Victoria Beckham

5

Rosario Dawson Seemingly Confirms Romance With Poet Nnamdi Okafor