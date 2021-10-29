From The Shining to Carrie: Heidi Klum Breaks Down All of Her Elaborate Halloween Costumes

Watch : Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal

Heidi Klum has no intention of relinquishing her crown as the Queen of Halloween, even if it requires pivoting just a bit.

Although she had to skip her epic annual Halloween party for the second year in a row amid the ongoing pandemic, Heidi still kept up her tradition of giving life to wildly elaborate costumes. In Klum's Day, an eight-minute film shared to her Instagram on Friday, Oct. 29, Heidi pays tribute to some of her favorite scary movies, including Psycho, The Exorcist, The Shining and Dead Alive.

"HERE IT IS," she captioned the post, in part. "Normally I'd be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different."

During an exclusive interview with E! News about the impressive video, which includes roles for her four children, the 48-year-old America's Got Talent star explained that she wanted to recreate classic horror scenes "to not let all the Halloween fans down," while still embracing her creative side.