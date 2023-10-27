The Golden Bachelor Just Delivered 3 Heartbreaking Exits and We Are Not OK

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

They say bad things come in threes. And The Golden Bachelor just proved it.

Ahead of the hometown dates, Gerry Turner had some tough decisions to make in the Oct. 26 episode of the ABC reality series. With six women left, the 72-year-old widower said goodbye to half of the ladies and the three farewells left Gerry, the final trio of contestants and us emotionally devastated.

Warning, spoilers ahead!

At the final rose ceremony, Gerry eliminated Sandra Mason (Ouch!), Susan Noles (Nooo!) and Ellen Goltzer (Why, Gerry, why?!) which means the retired restaurateur is set to meet the families of Theresa Nist, Leslie Fhima and First Impression Rose recipient Faith Martin in next week's episode.

By this point in the season, every elimination was going to hit us right in the feels and then drop-kick us in our emotions for good measure, but Sandra, Susan and Ellen all made last impressions during their time on the show.