The Golden Bachelor Just Delivered 3 Heartbreaking Exits and We Are Not OK

They say bad things come in threes. And The Golden Bachelor just proved it.
Ahead of the hometown dates, Gerry Turner had some tough decisions to make in the Oct. 26 episode of the ABC reality series. With six women left, the 72-year-old widower said goodbye to half of the ladies and the three farewells left Gerry, the final trio of contestants and us emotionally devastated.
Warning, spoilers ahead!
At the final rose ceremony, Gerry eliminated Sandra Mason (Ouch!), Susan Noles (Nooo!) and Ellen Goltzer (Why, Gerry, why?!) which means the retired restaurateur is set to meet the families of Theresa Nist, Leslie Fhima and First Impression Rose recipient Faith Martin in next week's episode.
By this point in the season, every elimination was going to hit us right in the feels and then drop-kick us in our emotions for good measure, but Sandra, Susan and Ellen all made last impressions during their time on the show.
In last week's episode, curse-lover Sandra revealed she missed her daughter's wedding in order to pursue a relationship with Gerry, while Kris Jenner look-alike Susan was beloved in the house for a few reasons: Her famous meatballs and her impressive hairdressing skills. And don't forget about the iconic moment when she popped out of Gerry's birthday cake.
We'll miss ya, legend!
But it was his goodbye to Ellen that was the hardest for Gerry after the retired teacher told him she was falling in love with him. Ellen became an early favorite among fans when she stepped out of the limo, raised her arms and said, "Roberta, we made it!"
Ellen explained that Roberta was her best friend of 60 years who encouraged her to sign up for the show, going on to share that Roberta was battling breast cancer. And at the end of the episode, a title card offered a devastating update on her condition.
"This season is dedicated in loving memory of Roberta Zaktzer," the producers wrote, along with a photo of Ellen and Roberta together.
At the rose ceremony, Ellen was just as surprised as viewers when she wasn't offered a rose. My god," she said, "I'm going to faint."
Gerry offered to walk Ellen out, admitting to her that sending her home was "the most difficult decision."
Thanking her for being so "vulnerable," Gerry said, "I believe I did everything I can to make the right decision and I hope you stay positive because that's you."
After getting in the car, Ellen admitted to being shocked by his decision.
"I was falling in love with him," she said. "I just thought he was the one, so it's a little upsetting. But this experience has been one of the best experiences of my life. I have an optimism about love and finding love at this stage of my life."
Ellen, class act that she is, finished her time on the show by commending Gerry for being a "special guy," and saying, "He deserves to be happy. He's been through a lot."
Golden Bachelorette anyone?
While we wait to see how Gerry's journey ends, get an update on all of the previous Bachelor and Bachelorette couples:
The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.