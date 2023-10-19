Soccer Star Ali Krieger Enters "Beyoncé Lemonade Era" Amid Ashlyn Harris, Sophia Bush Romance

Now let's get in formation ‘cause Ali Krieger has something to say.
Amid her divorce from fellow soccer star Ashlyn Harris, the Gotham FC player kicked over an eyebrow-raising post from her latest practice session: "Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyonce lemonade era."
Now, a quick timeout in case you've been living under a rock: Beyoncé's 2016 album focuses on the singer's discovery that husband Jay-Z had been unfaithful. OK, back to the action...
Which brings us to the sidelines, where Ali's brother Kyle Krieger has a message. In the comments of her Oct. 19 Instagram, he chimed in with lyrics from Bey's hit "Don't Hurt Yourself."
"'This is your final warning, you know I give you life,'" the YouTuber wrote. "'I you try this s--t again, you gone lose your wife.'"
And while Ali may now be single, she will always have a team supporting her. "Love you and so proud of you!" Kyle added. "These hoes ain't loyal!! But me and your fans are!"
Back in September, Ashlyn—who shares daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months, with Ali—filed for divorce from the USWNT player after four years of marriage.
Soon after news of their split became public Oct. 11, multiple outlets confirmed Ashlyn had already moved on with One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush, who is also on the heels of her own divorce from Grant Hughes.
Keeping up? Ok good, because there is more. While it seems Ali may pull a red card out on this romance's timing, Grant is calling it a win.
"Grant will always want the best for Sophia," his rep recently told Page Six, "and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."
What doesn't make us happy and fulfilled?
All the heartbreaking breakups we've had to endure this year. Grab some tissues and see for yourself below...