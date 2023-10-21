You're Going to Want to Read Every Last One of Kim Kardashian's Wild Sex Confessions

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Her "Ultimate Celebrity Crush"

BDE is great and all, but any potential suitors who want to win over Kim Kardashian really need to keep up with their daily chores. Because to hear the mom of four tell it, few things get her more in the mood than some good, clean...tidying up.

"That kinda stuff," she confessed on an episode of The Kardashians while talking about picking up the playroom that North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, share, "makes me horny."

But that's not the only activity that gets the aspiring lawyer hot, her incomplete list of turn-ons including a roaring hotel room fire, good teeth and a public movie theater, apparently.

And then there's the leggy Balmain gown that's responsible for bringing North into the world, an anecdote from her 32nd birthday that Kim gamely shared with her eldest on her Hulu series' season 2 finale. (Let's just say French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing has earned himself a permanent spot on the reality star's Christmas card list.)