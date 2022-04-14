Kim Kardashian Reveals What Really Gets Her "F--king Horny"

You reading this, Pete Davidson?
During the April 14 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian got surprisingly candid about what really gets her going—and it's something all mothers can relate to.
"People don't see, like, I cleaned out the playroom today," she said. "Like, that kinda stuff gets me—makes me horny, to literally clean out my f--king playroom. I'm insane."
Kim shares four children with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
Knowing she's not the only one to feel that way, Kim shouted out her fellow moms, adding, "If you have a clean playroom? Oh, my God. Like, you can sleep at night."
Kim, who was declared legally single from Ye in March, began dating Pete in October 2021 after she appeared on Saturday Night Live as a host. During the Oct. 9 episode of the show, Kim and Pete co-starred in an Aladdin-themed sketch and kissed on-camera.
Kim said she felt a slight spark after locking lips with the comedian. "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'" she shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on April 12. "It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing."
She also admitted to being a bit bummed that Pete missed the after-party for her episode.
Even so, the pair have been inseparable ever since. In fact, on April 10, Pete and Kim stepped out with billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, for a date night in West Hollywood, Calif.
On the couple's sweet night out, an eyewitness told E! News, "Kim and Pete couldn't have looked any happier. Kim was giggling and cuddling up to Pete. She whispered something in his ear and they both laughed. They wrapped their arms around each other all the way to the car. Pete opened the door for Kim and made sure she got in safely."
And who knows—maybe for a nightcap Kim watched him clean the playroom!
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.